2024 WNBA Draft Order

AP () — — Draft order from the 2024 WNBA draft lottery held Sunday. The draft is scheduled for April 15.

1. Indiana (13-27)

2. Los Angeles (17-23)

3. Phoenix (9-31)

4. Seattle (11-29)

5. Dallas (22-18)(from Chicago)

6. Washington (19-21)

7. Minnesota (19-21)

8. Atlanta (19-21)

9. Dallas

10. Connecticut (27-13)

11. New York (32-8)

12. Los Angeles (from Las Vegas)

13. Chicago (18-22) (from Phoenix)

14. Seattle

15. Indiana

16. Los Angeles

17. New York (from Chicago)

18. Las Vegas (34-6)(from Washington)

19. Minnesota

20. Atlanta

21. Washington (from Dallas)

22. Connecticut

23. New York

24. Las Vegas

25. Phoenix

26. Seattle

27. Indiana

28. Los Angeles

29. Phoenix (from Chicago)

30. Washington

31. Minnesota

32. Atlanta

33. Dallas

34. Connecticut

35. New York

36. Las Vegas