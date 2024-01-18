SportsWomen's Sports

Susanna Tapani scores in OT to give Minnesota 3-2 victory over Ottawa in PWHL

Ottawa's Daryl Watts hits the post with a shot as...

Ottawa's Daryl Watts hits the post with a shot as Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley stretches for the puck during the second period of a WPHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Susanna Tapani scored her second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime to give Minnesota a 3-2 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Grace Zumwinkle also scored and Nicole Hensley made 24 saves to help Minnesota (3-0-1) overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Savannah Harmon and Lexie Adzija scored for Ottawa (1-0-1). Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 17 shots.

Tapani and Zumwinkle tied it in the second period, with Tapani scoring on a power play and Zumwinkle short-handed.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Montreal on Wednesday night,

Ottawa: Hosts Toronto on Tuesday night.

Ottawa's Gabbie Hughes (17) tries to put the puck past...

Ottawa's Gabbie Hughes (17) tries to put the puck past Minnesota goalie Nicole Hensley as Ottawa's Emily Clark (26) watches during the second period of a WPHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. Credit: AP/Adrian Wyld

