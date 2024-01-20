New York beats Boston 4-1 on Jade Downie-Landry's hat trick

BOSTON — Jade Downie-Landry scored in each period to earn a hat trick, Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves and New York beat Boston 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The game was the first meeting between the teams and just the fourth game for Boston (2-2). It continues a debut-season trend for the Professional Women's Hockey League: home teams have just three wins in 14 games.

Downie-Landry had not scored in her first five games with New York (3-3). Her unassisted goal late in the first period gave New York a 1-0 lead. Jessie Eldridge scored with an assist from Alex Carpenter in the first minute of the second period and Downie-Landry added her second goal barely a minute later to make it 3-0. Lauren Gabel scored 1:12 into the third period to get Boston on the board. Boston opted to pull goalkeeper Emma Söderberg for an extra attacker with about three minutes left and Downie-Landry fired a wrist shot from center ice into an empty net to cap the scoring.

Emma Söderberg, took her first loss in goal for Boston. The 2002 Olympian with the Swedish National Team faced just 19 shots from New York and had 15 saves.

Schroeder earned her third win in four games for New York, making 32 saves on 33 shots.

League-leading Minnesota (4-1) is the only team to win twice on home ice. Montreal has the other home win, beating New York.