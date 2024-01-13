Gabbie Hughes scores two goals, Ottawa beats Toronto 5-1 in first battle of Ontario

TORONTO — Gabbie Hughes notched a pair of goals and Ottawa picked up its first Professional Women's Hockey League win, beating Toronto 5-1 in the league's first battle of Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

After an 11-day break following their season opener on home ice, with its scheduled game at Boston on Monday postponed due to inclement weather, Ottawa matched Montreal for the most goals scored in a PWHL game.

Kateřina Mrázová and Hughes scored power play goals less than a minute apart in the first period and Daryl Watts added a goal in the final seconds to give Ottawa (1-1) a 3-0 lead after one.

Natalie Spooner, who scored the franchise's first goal in the opener, got Toronto (1-3) on the board to start the second period. But Natalie Snodgrass scored to put Ottawa back up three, and Hughes got her second goal midway through the final period to complete the scoring.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis earned assists on both of Hughes' goals.

Emerance Maschmeyer started her second straight and picked up her first win turning away 23 of 24 shots. She also earned an assist on Snodgrass' second-period goal.

Maschmeyer played boys Jr. A hockey with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Lloydminster Bobcats before setting the school record for saves during four years at Harvard,

Ottawa goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer makes a save as Toronto forward Hannah Miller (34) battles for position during the second period of a PWHL game in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Kristen Campbell started her fourth game in goal for Toronto, but gave way to Erica Howe after surrendering three first-period goals. Campbell stopped 8 of the 11 shots she faced in the first period and Howe made 13 saves on 15 shots over the final two.

Ottawa returns home to play host to Minnesota Wednesday. Toronto also plays Wednesday, playing host to Boston.