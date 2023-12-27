Ex-NHL defenseman Klee takes over as pro women's coach in Minnesota after Burggraf steps down

The newly established Professional Women’s Hockey League has its first coaching change before its first game, with former NHL defenseman Ken Klee taking over in Minnesota after Charlie Burggraf stepped down on Wednesday.

Burggraf did not go into detail on his departure, saying only that he consulted with his family while reaching the decision to step away from coaching and wishing the team success. Minnesota, which features a lineup of numerous home-state players, opens its season on Jan. 3 at Boston, followed by its home-opener against Montreal three days later.

The 52-year-old Klee, who spent nine of his 14 NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals, has plenty of coaching experience since finishing his pro career with Phoenix in 2009. He coached the U.S. women’s national team to world championship titles in 2015 and ’16, and also was an assistant coach with AHL Syracuse.

“The hockey energy in Minnesota is just fantastic, and I’m delighted to be part of it,” said Klee, who is from Indianapolis. “I can’t wait to get started.”

The 66-year-old Burggraf made the jump to the PWHL in September after spending 16 seasons coaching the women’s and then men’s programs at Minnesota’s Bethel University. He was reunited with Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz, whom he coached while an assistant at the University of Minnesota.