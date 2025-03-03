Maddy Siegrist of WNBA's Dallas Wings wins Athletes Unlimited individual title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Maddy Siegrist won the Athletes Unlimited championship Sunday night, outscoring Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Music City.

Siegrist finished fourth in her debut with Athletes Unlimited last year in Dallas. The forward coming off her second WNBA season with the Dallas Wings finished off this season with a league-record 7,052 points at Municipal Auditorium. She called it a great experience.

“I couldn't be more happy to play with all these players,” Siegrist said. “This has been an amazing experience and getting to compete against so many great players and learn from them has been great.”

Sims, who split the 2024 WNBA season between Dallas and the Los Angeles Sparks, finished second for a second straight season. Sims finished with 6,595 points in the league featuring 41 players who rotated through four teams while playing 24 games of 5-on-5 hoops in Nashville.

Guard Crystal Bradford was third with 5,304 points and forward Maya Caldwell was fourth with 4,860 points.

Shey Peddy was named the league's defensive player of the year, joining Sims, Bradford, center Elizabeth Williams and three-time WNBA champ Alysha Clark on the All-Defensive Team. Tyasha Harris was voted by her fellow players as the newcomer of the year.

Players in Athletes Unlimited earn points both for team wins and individual performances. Teams change weekly, with the top four players serving as captains and drafting rosters for hands-on management and coaching experience.

Athletes Unlimited had record attendance during its month of play in Nashville and announced earlier this week a multi-year deal for AU Pro Basketball to return for the 2026 season from Feb. 4-28.

Siegriest joins Allisha Gray, NaLyssa Smith and Tianna Hawkins as the AU Pro Basketball champs. The native of Poughkeepsie, New York, who played at Villanova, won MVP honors in 11 straight games to notch a league-high 780 MVP points.

She also set a league record with 3,540 win points by going 9-3, winning a league-high 32 quarters. As captain over three weeks, she went 7-2.

Siegrist missed time during the 2024 WNBA season with a broken left index finger.