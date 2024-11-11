SportsWomen's Sports

Larocque's goal, Maschmeyer's 36 saves help Canada beat US 4-1 at Rivalry Series

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — Jocelyne Larocque scored less than 4 minutes into the game, Sarah Nurse added a goal midway through the first period and Canada cruised to a 4-1 win over the United States on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-game Rivalry Series.

Emerance Maschmeyer had 36 saves for Canada.

Kristin O'Neill scored a goal in the second period and Emily Clark capped the scoring with 3:55 to play.

Laila Edwards scored for the U.S. to trim the deficit to 3-1 with about 6 minutes remaining.

The teams faced off for the third time — in three different cities — in five days. The United States won the opener 7-2 on Wednesday in San Jose, California, and Canada tied the series Friday with 5-4 shootout victory in Salt Lake City.

The final two games will be played in Canada in February.

The 36-year-old Larocque, the oldest player in the series this year, cleaned up a scramble in front of the net to open the scoring with 16:30 left in the first period and Canada led the rest of the way.

