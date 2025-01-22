SportsWomen's Sports

Brianne Jenner scores her first PWHL goal, the Charge beat the Frost 1-0 to end 3-game skid

Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips, right, celebrates with defender Ronja...

Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips, right, celebrates with defender Ronja Savolainen after a win of a PWHL hockey game against the Minnesota Frost, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. Credit: AP/Abbie Parr

By The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brianne Jenner scored her first PWHL goal less than four minutes into the game, Gwyneth Philips made 22 saves for her first career shutout and the Ottawa Charge beat the Minnesota Frost 1-0 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Ottawa (5-0-2-5) moved past New York for third in the standings with 17 points. It was the Charge's eighth road game this season.

Minnesota (4-3-2-4) has lost three games in a row. The Frost were also held scoreless by New York on Jan. 5.

Ottawa scored after three minutes, 19 seconds when Gabbie Hughes got the puck along the boards and sent a pass in front of the goal to a wide-open Jenner.

Philips, who started in place of Emerance Maschmeyer for the third time this season, recorded the first victory of her career and Ottawa's first shutout of the season. She had six shutouts — and was named Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association National goalie of the year, awarded to the most outstanding goalie in Division I — at Northeastern last season.

Ottawa had a player advantage with 3:23 left in the third period after Michela Cava was called for roughing. Then Minnesota pulled its goalie with at 1:09, but did not register a shot on goal.

More women in sports

Brittney Griner to test the market for then first time in career as WNBA free agency opens2m read
Coco Gauff says she has more work to do after loss to Badosa at the Australian Open. Sabalenka wins3m read
Sabalenka reaches Aussie semis as she seeks a third title in a row1m read
Haas appoints Laura Mueller as F1's first female race engineer

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME