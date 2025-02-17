Daryl Watts scores her 2nd goal of the game in OT to give Sceptres a 3-2 win over Charge

EDMONTON, Alberta — Daryl Watts scored her second goal of the game 51 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Sceptres a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday.

Gabbie Hughes gave the Charge a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 3:58 into the game.

Watts scored her first goal on the power play with less five minutes left in the second and Julia Gosling scored on the power play with 24 seconds left in the period to give Toronto a 2-1 lead after two.

Tereza Vanisova tied it with a power-play goal 4:10 into the third.

Hannah Miller assisted on all three of Toronto's goals, Renata Fast had two assists, while Raygan Kirk made 33 saves.

Ottawa's Emerance Maschmeyer had 31 saves.

The soldout game in Edmonton was the fifth of nine PWHL Takeover Tour neutral-site games on the schedule this season.

Toronto Sceptres' Emma Maltais is checked by Ottawa Charge's Ronja Savolainen (88) during the third period of a PWHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Jason Franson

Toronto scratched reigning league MVP Natalie Spooner, who made her return from injury in Wednesday’s win over Minnesota. With the team’s third game in five days, Spooner was given the afternoon off for “load management.”

Takeaways

Sceptres: Kirk gave up a goal on Ottawa’s first shot of the game but the Sceptres came out of the period down only 1-0, despite being outshot 17-2.

Charge: After dominating the first period, the Charge came out flat in the second and were outshot 19-5.

Key moment

During the three-on-three overtime, Watts streaked down the wing, behind the Charge net, then stuffed in the wraparound goal to seal the win.

Toronto Sceptres' Hannah Miller (34) takes the shot as Ottawa Charge's Taylor House tries to stop him during the third period of a PWHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Jason Franson

Key stat

Toronto is now on a four-game winning streak. After Ottawa’s 8-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday, it’s the second point-earning game in a row for the Charge.

Up next

Sceptres: Visit the New York Sirens on Wednesday night.

Charge: Host the Boston Fleet on Thursday night.