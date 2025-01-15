Sceptres pounce on late Charge miscue to net 4-2 win

SportsWomen's Sports

Toronto Sceptres' Kristen Campbell (50) makes a save against the...

Toronto Sceptres' Kristen Campbell (50) makes a save against the Ottawa Charge during the third period of a PWHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Toronto forward Blayre Turnbull made the most of an Ottawa Charge giveaway to score and give the Sceptres a 4-2 win Tuesday night.

Maggie Connors and Hannah Miller also scored for Toronto and Emma Maltais added an empty-net goal.

The Sceptres, with just three wins on the season, dominated all night, outshooting Ottawa 39-24, but struggled to beat Emerance Maschmeyer, who made 34 saves.

Mannon McMahon and Victoria Bach scored for Ottawa, and Kristen Campbell made 22 saves.

Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen lost control of the puck at the top of the slot midway through the third and Turnbull picked it up and beat Maschmeyer to give the Toronto Sceptres a 3-2 lead. Maltais added the empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Toronto created a number of scoring chances but had trouble beating Maschmeyer.

Charge: Ottawa’s penalty killers were solid going a perfect 4-for-4.

Toronto Sceptres' Hayley Scamurra (16) tries to push Ottawa Charge's...

Toronto Sceptres' Hayley Scamurra (16) tries to push Ottawa Charge's Ashton Bell (21) off the puck during the second period of a PWHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Credit: AP/Sean Kilpatrick

Key moment

With Ottawa trailing 2-1 in the second, Ottawa got a lucky bounce. With the teams battling behind the Toronto net, the Sceptres' attempt to clear the puck went in off Campbell’s skate.

Key stat

Victoria Bach had a goal and an assist and is riding a three-game point streak. She has scored in three of four games with Ottawa since being traded from Toronto on Dec. 31.

Up next

The Sceptres visit the Boston Fleet on Wednesday. The Charge visit the Montreal Victoire on Sunday.

