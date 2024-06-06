Sky players say team was harassed by man at Washington hotel

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky players say a man with a camera harassed the team when it arrived at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times the man was trying to talk to guard Chennedy Carter. He said the team's security quickly diffused the situation and the police were not called. But multiple players described the incident on X.

“finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” rookie Angel Reese wrote.

Forward Isabelle Harrison posted: “WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

Forward Michaela Onyenwere wrote: “Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL.” She also praised the team's security while adding, “It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus.”

Carter has been in the spotlight lately following a shoulder shot on prized Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark prior to an inbounds pass on Saturday. The referees called it an away-from-the-ball foul, though the WNBA later upgraded it to a flagrant-1.

Chicago plays Washington on Thursday. The Sky are 3-5, while the Mystics are 0-9.