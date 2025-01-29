SportsWomen's Sports

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) scores against Colorado during the...

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) scores against Colorado during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game in the NCAA ournament in Albany, N.Y. Saturday, March 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Hans Pennink

By The Associated Press

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend in July to enter her first 3-point contest as a pro.

The Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend next month, her representatives at Excel Sports said Wednesday.

There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star weekend. Curry beat the New York Liberty star. It was one of the highlights of the weekend.

There have been discussions around expanding that shootout this year when the NBA All-Star Game takes place in the Bay Area in two weeks.

Ionescu told The Associated Press earlier this month she planned to be at the All-Star festivities, but declined to elaborate whether she would be involved in any on-court activities.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report Clark’s decision.

Clark has a busy weekend ahead as her Iowa jersey will be retired on Sunday after the Hawkeyes face No. 4 USC.

More women in sports

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a NBA All-Star 3-point shootout
NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga signs contract extension with Kansas City Current
Sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson sign contract extensions to stay with Angel City2m read
Caitlin Clark's foundation awards grants to 4 Iowa charities days before Hawkeyes retire her No. 221m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME