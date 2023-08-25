SportsWomen's Sports

Collier and McBride lead Lynx to a 90-81 win over Wings, tightening playoff race

Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller, left, is fouled by Dallas Wings center Teaira McCowan, right, while shooting in the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

ARLINGTON, Texas — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 20 and the Minnesota Lynx picked up the 450th win in franchise history with a 90-81 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Tiffany Mitchell added 11 points for the Lynx (17-17), who closed within a game of Dallas for the fourth playoff spot with six games remaining. McBride made four 3-pointers to reach 500 for her career.

Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Wings (18-16). Awak Kuier scored 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale and Crystal Dangerfield added 10 each.

Minnesota was up 50-48 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from McBride and Dorka Juhasz, and three baskets by Collier. Rachel Banham's pullup jumper just before the buzzer had the Lynx up 71-60 entering the fourth quarter.

Dallas scored the first nine points of the fourth and got within 74-73 on a layup by Natasha Howard but McBride answered with a 3. Twice McCowan got the Wings back within one, but Collier made six free throws and McBride had another clutch 3 as the Lynx pulled away.

