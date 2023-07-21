Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married.

Thomas posted a photo on social media Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.” The team reposted the picture with the caption “Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED," along with emojis of an engagement ring and a heart.

Team spokeswoman Alexandra Maund said Bonner and Thomas became a couple while spending time together in the WNBA bubble during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. The pair has been public about the relationship since 2021.

They got engaged last weekend in Las Vegas, where both appeared in the WNBA All-Star Game, Maund said.

Thomas, who came to Connecticut in a draft-day trade in 2014, is averaging 14.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and eight assists per game. Bonner, in her 14th WNBA season, is averaging 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

The Sun (16-6) beat Atlanta at home on Thursday and visit the Dream on Saturday.

There have been other publicized off-the-court relationships in the WNBA, including the marriage of New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot and her former Chicago Sky teammate Allie Quigley. Liberty star Breanna Stewart met her wife, former WNBA player Marta Xargay, while they were playing together in Russia.

Bonner was married previously to former WNBA star Candice Dupree. They have 6-year-old twin daughters, Cali and Demi.