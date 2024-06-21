Wings' Maddy Siegrist likely to miss 8 weeks after undergoing surgery on broken finger

DALLAS — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist is expected to miss about eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken left index finger Thursday.

The Wings announced Friday that Siegrist is likely to be ready when the WNBA returns from its Olympic break.

Siegrist broke her finger in the first quarter of a 90-78 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Monday. Siegrist had 17 points and seven rebounds in the game.

The former Villanova star is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in her second WNBA season after scoring 3.7 points per game as a rookie.