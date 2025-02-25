SportsWomen's Sports

A look at some of the career accolades for Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi places her champions cap on...

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi places her champions cap on the WNBA basketball finals trophy at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007.. Credit: AP/Gary Malerba

By The Associated Press

Diana Taurasi retired on Tuesday, ending her 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury. Here are some of her career accolades:

WNBA

Career leader in points (10,646)

Three-time WNBA champion (2007, 2009, 2014)

14-time All-WNBA selection

Two-time Finals MVP (2009, 2014)

WNBA MVP (2009)

Rookie of the Year (2004)

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi smiles during the second half of...

Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi smiles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Matt York

11-time All-Star

International

Six-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Three-time Women’s World Cup gold medalist (2010, 2014, 2018)

College

Three-time NCAA champion at UConn (2002, 2003, 2004)

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi looks to pass the ball...

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi looks to pass the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Sept. 19, 2024, in Phoenix. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player (2003, 2004)

Wade Trophy (2003)

More women in sports

LI flag football teams have field day at MetLife2m read
'A surreal experience'
Andreeva is the first 17-year-old ranked in the WTA's Top 10 since 2007
NCAA Tournament women's bubble watch: Virginia Tech, Ivy League and Fairfield1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME