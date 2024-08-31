SportsWomen's Sports

A'ja Wilson scores 26, grabs 16 rebounds as Aces hold off Dream 83-72 to clinch playoff spot

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center top, goes up...

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center top, goes up to shoot over Atlanta Dream forward Lorela Cubaj (19) and guard Jordin Canada, center front, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/STEVE MARCUS

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson scored 26 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 83-72 on Friday night, giving the two-time defending champions a playoff berth.

Kelsey Plum had 18 points and four assists for the Aces (18-12), who moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm for fourth place in the WNBA standings.

Allisha Gray had 17 points for the Dream (10-21), who remain one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot after their fourth straight loss. Rhyne Howard had 23 points but was just 4 of 19 shooting, 1 of 10 inside the arc, and Jordin Canada scored 10.

Chelsea Gray had just four points for Las Vegas but they were critical in the closing minutes. She had a steal and 15 seconds later hit a pullup jumper that made it 77-67 with less than three minutes to go. The Dream were back within seven when Gray kept probing the interior defense before hitting a fadeaway jumper in the lane that made it 81-72 with 1:05 left.

Hays scored 10 points in the first quarter to help the Aces take a 22-18 lead and Wilson had 14 by the half when Las Vegas made it 44-38.

