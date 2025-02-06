Indiana Fever add 2-time WNBA champ Sydney Colson to roster led by Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever signed free agent guard Sydney Colson on Thursday, adding yet another WNBA champion to play behind All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark.

Colson spent the last three seasons in Las Vegas, the franchise that has won the last two league titles. She also was a key player on the 2011 NCAA champion Texas A&M Aggies.

“Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments,” general manager Amber Cox said in a statement. “She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor.”

Colson has averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 assists since being drafted by the Connecticut Sun in 2011 and subsequently traded to the New York Liberty. She also has a career shooting percentage of 40.4%, including a career best 44.4% during the first of the Aces' two title runs.

The six-time playoff veteran, who will likely back up Clark, continues the trend Indiana has been searching for this offseason. Indiana already has signed free agent forwards Natasha Howard and DaWanna Bonner, who both have championship rings, and traded for shooting guard Sophie Cunningham, who spent the past six seasons with title-contending Phoenix.

They'll join a Fever nucleus led by three returning All-Stars — Clark and forward Aliyah Boston, the last two WNBA Rookies of the Year, and shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell — from a team that ended a seven-year playoff drought last season before exiting in the first round of the playoffs.

Colston thinks she'll fit right in with Indiana.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them,” Colson said. “I’m excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I’m ready to get to work.”