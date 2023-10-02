Fever's Aliyah Boston unanimous choice as WNBA Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston had an incredible first season and was honored by the league as the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Monday.

The No. 1 pick in the draft started every game for Indiana averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. She shot 57.8% from the field and became the first rookie to lead the league in that stat.

The South Carolina graduate was a unanimous choice by the 60-person national media panel, becoming the fifth rookie to be chosen on every ballot and first since A'ja Wilson did it in 2018.

Boston became the second Fever player to ever win the award, joining Tamika Catchings. Boston headlined the league's all-rookie team that also included Seattle's Jordan Horston, Washington's Li Meng and the Minnesota duo of Dorka Juhasz and Diamond Miller.

The Fever won 13 games this past season — more than double what they did last year. Indiana missed out on the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year, but have the best chance at winning the draft lottery and getting the No. 1 pick again.