FIU softball coach Mike Larabee announces cancer diagnosis, steps away from team for 2025 season

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — FIU softball coach Mike Larabee stepped down Saturday after being diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

Larabee's absence is expected to last for the entirety of the season, which starts Feb. 6. Larabee, who was going into his fourth season with the Panthers, is being replaced by associate head coach Mike Meyers on an interim basis.

Larabee, the school said, has been diagnosed with myelofibrosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, myelofibrosis is a chronic leukemia — a rare cancer that affects bone marrow.

“FIU softball is in great hands with Mike Meyers at the helm,” Larabee said. “We have coached together for 14 years, and no one knows our system better than him."

Larabee has been a head coach for 18 seasons at the Division I and Division II levels, with stops at Arkansas, Wright State and Central Washington before coming to FIU.

“He will have our full support as he focuses on his health," FIU athletic director Scott Carr said. “We are optimistic that he will win this battle, and we will be behind him every step of the way.”

Larabee said his goal is to return to the Panthers in time for the fall season. FIU was 21-29 overall last season, 8-16 in Conference USA play.

