SportsWomen's Sports

Blayre Turnbull and Jess Kondas scores 1st goals of season and Sceptres beat Fleet 4-2

Toronto Sceptres' Blayre Turnbull (40) protects the puck from Boston...

Toronto Sceptres' Blayre Turnbull (40) protects the puck from Boston Fleet's Jessica DiGirolamo (22) during the second period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Blayre Turnbull and Jess Kondas scored their first goals of the season to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-2 win over the Boston Fleet on Friday night.

Rookie goalie Raygan Kirk stopped 26 shots for her first Professional Women’s Hockey League victory as the Sceptres snapped a four-game losing streak.

Emma Woods restored Toronto’s two-goal cushion off the rush with 5:40 remaining, and Kali Flanagan scored an empty-netter.

Loren Gabel replied late in the second period for the Fleet, who had won two in a row. Hannah Bilka scored with 65 seconds remaining.

Toronto outshot Boston 30-28. Aerin Frankel stopped 26 shots for Boston.

Toronto built a 2-0 lead with a power-play goal from Turnbull in the first period and Kondras in the second.

Kondas made her PWHL debut. The Sceptres defender signed a 10-day contract from Toronto’s reserve player list after Rylind MacKinnon’s one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

Toronto Sceptres' Jessica Kondas (2) races for the puck with...

Toronto Sceptres' Jessica Kondas (2) races for the puck with Boston Fleet's Theresa Schafzahl (37) during the first period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Gabel snuck a shot over the right pad of Kirk on the power play to give Boston life at 2-1, 3:24 before the second intermission.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Toronto was without star Natalie Spooner for the sixth straight game as she continues to recover from knee surgery last spring.

Fleet: Boston’s two goals were on the power play to give them a league-leading 4 for 10 in five games.

Key moment

With the outcome still in doubt, Kirk made an excellent stop in close on Theresa Schafzahl with 11:58 remaining in the third period to keep Toronto in front 2-1.

Boston Fleet's Loren Gabel (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring...

Boston Fleet's Loren Gabel (36) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Toronto Sceptres during second period PWHL hockey in Toronto, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Key stat

Toronto defender Renata Fast has an assist in her first six games this season.

Up next

Boston: Visits the Montreal Victoire on Tuesday night.

Toronto: Hosts the Ottawa Charge on Tuesday night.

More women in sports

Top 25 NY sports stars entering 20256m read
Liberty's 2024 season was second to none2m read
Washington Mystics hire Jamila Wideman as general manager, Sydney Johnson as coach1m read
'Now I have more to represent myself'

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME