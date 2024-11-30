SportsWomen's Sports

Toronto Sceptres open PWHL season with 3-1 comeback win over Boston Fleet

Toronto Sceptres' Jocelyne Larocque (3) battles against Boston Fleet's Hannah...

Toronto Sceptres' Jocelyne Larocque (3) battles against Boston Fleet's Hannah Bilka (19) for control of the puck during the first period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Hannah Miller scored a power-play goal with 1:38 remaining in the game, lifting the Toronto Sceptres to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Fleet in the Professional Women’s Hockey League season opener on Saturday.

With Boston standout Hilary Knight in the penalty box for a vicious boarding penalty on Sceptres defender Renata Fast, Miller made good on her rebound attempt on a shot by Daryl Watts with a half-open net.

Fast recovered for an assist on the winner before 8,089 fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Fleet challenged the goal, but video review deemed Miller’s shot was good.

Sarah Nurse got Toronto on the board with a short-handed tally 11:50 into the first period and Emma Maltais added an empty-net strike with 12 seconds left.

Boston’s Hilary Knight opened the scoring 3 minutes in, sending a slap shot past Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell, who registered 18 stops on the night.

Toronto outshot Boston 41-19. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel, a big reason why her team advanced to the Walter Cup final last spring, had 38 saves.

Takeaways

Sceptres: Billie Jean King MVP Natalie Spooner missed the season opener. The PWHL scoring champion underwent left knee surgery in June after getting injured in Game 3 of Toronto’s first-round series against Minnesota.

Toronto Sceptres goalie Kristen Campbell (50) makes save as Boston...

Toronto Sceptres goalie Kristen Campbell (50) makes save as Boston Fleet's Susanna Tapani (77) looks for a rebound during the first period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Fleet: Defender Emma Greco played her first game for Boston. She was part of the Walter Cup-winning Minnesota team that defeated Boston in a three-game series last spring.

Key moment

With the game tied 1-1, the Sceptres failed to score during a 59-second 5-on-3 advantage midway through the second period. Boston blocked five shots during the span.

Key stat

Last year, Toronto enjoyed an 11-game win streak en route to its regular-season championship, including three wins against Boston.

Up next

Boston will play its home opener on Wednesday, a rematch with the Walter Cup-champion Minnesota. Toronto visits Ottawa on Tuesday.

