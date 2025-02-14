SportsWomen's Sports

Tereza Vanisova gets the hat trick in Ottawa's 8-3 rout of Minnesota

Ottawa Charge's Tereza Vanisova (13) protects the puck from Minnesota...

Ottawa Charge's Tereza Vanisova (13) protects the puck from Minnesota Frost's Claire Thompson (42) during the first period of PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris Tanouye

By The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario — Tereza Vanisova had a hat trick, Gabbie Hughes scored her first two goals of the season and added an assist, and the Ottawa Charge scored as many goals in one game on Thursday night as they had in their last seven games combined for an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Frost.

Brianne Jenner, Mannon McMahon and Victoria Bach also scored for the Charge. Shiann Darkangelo had three assists and Rebecca Leslie got two. Emerance Maschmeyer made 23 saves.

Michela Cava had a goal and an assist for Minnesota while Sophie Jaques and Britta Curl-Salemme also had goals. Nicole Hensley and Maddie Rooney had 13 saves each.

Ottawa moved from the bottom of the Professional Women's Hockey League standings into a playoff position with the win.

Ottawa and Canadian national team defender Ashton Bell left the game with an injury in the first period and did not return.

Takeaways

After the Charge’s last loss, coach Carla MacLeod said she wasn’t concerned about her team’s lack of offensive production, and her players showed that her confidence was well-placed.

Key moment

The seventh goal in a blowout victory doesn’t always generate a big celebration, but Charge players jumped all over Jenner when she scored her second goal of the season to make it 7-2.

Ottawa Charge's Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates her first period goal...

Ottawa Charge's Gabbie Hughes (17) celebrates her first period goal against the Minnesota Frost during PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris Tanouye

Key stat

Hughes had a three-point effort to eclipse her season total from Ottawa’s previous 14 games. The left-winger, who is from Minnesota, had just two assists entering the game.

Up next

Frost: Visit the Boston Fleet on Sunday.

Charge: Play the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday in Edmonton as part of the PWHL Takeover Tour.

More women in sports

Kelsey Plum joins LA Sparks in a reunion with former Aces teammate Dearica Hamby2m read
Mystics introduce new coach and general manager, with a focus on building a player-friendly culture2m read
Pegula and Rybakina advance to Doha Open quarterfinals
Soccer star Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment of police officer2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only