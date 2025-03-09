SportsWomen's Sports

Kendall Coyne Schofield scores in overtime to lift Frost past Sceptres, 2-1

Minnesota Frost defender Mellissa Channell, right, celebrates after forward Kendall Coyne Schofield scored during overtime PWHL hockey game action against the Toronto Sceptres in Toronto, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Minnesota captain Kendall Coyne Schofield scored at 2:39 of overtime to give the Frost a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Sceptres on Sunday in the PWHL.

Before goalie Kristen Campbell could cover up, Coyne Schofield found the puck in a goalmouth scramble and chipped it in.

Brooke McQuigge opened the scoring for the Frost (7-5-4-7) in the first period, while defender Renata Fast pulled the Sceptres (9-2-5-7) even late in the second period.

Nicole Hensley made 15 saves for Minnesota.

Takeaways

Frost: Mae Batherson will participate in the Ottawa Senators’ celebration of women in sports at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday before watching brother Drake and the Senators face the Detroit Red Wings.

Sceptres: Fast leads all PWHL defenders with five goals and 15 points in 23 games.

Key moment

Denisa Krizova hit the crossbar off a 2-on-1 rush to keep the game 1-0 five minutes into the second period.

Minnesota Frost's forward Grace Zumwinkle (13) and Toronto Sceptres' Blayre Turnbull (40) battle for position during second-period PWHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, March 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

Up next

The Frost are at Ottawa on Tuesday night. The Sceptres host New York on March 19.(backslash)

