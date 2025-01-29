Indiana Fever re-sign Kelsey Mitchell, keeping intact All-Star pairing with Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark will have both of her All-Star teammates back next season after the Indiana Fever announced Wednesday that they re-signed free agent guard Kelsey Mitchell.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

Playing alongside Clark in the backcourt last season, Mitchell posted the best statistical season of her seven-year career. She started 38 of 40 games, averaging 19.2 points while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range.

Mitchell also had 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game as she counseled Clark about making the adjustment from college to the WNBA — and the enormous expectations placed on Clark as she won the league's Rookie of the Year Award and was named The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

Clark, Mitchell and Aliyah Boston formed the nucleus of an Indiana team that made its first playoff appearance since 2016.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” president of basketball and business operations Kelly Krauskopf said in a statement. "We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

Mitchell was the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018 out of Ohio State. She was also an All-Star in 2023 and led the Fever in scoring every season from 2019-22.

Her return adds stability to one of the league's youngest teams, which routinely played in front of sellout crowds at home and on the road. Boston was the 2023 Rookie of the Year.

And with former Fever star Stephanie White returning this season as coach, White now knows that Indiana's top three players will all be back when the team opens its season May 17 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

“I’m thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever," White said. “She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted. I have watched her journey from the sideline since her time in college and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can’t wait to work with her.”

Mitchell has missed only five of 240 career games. She ranks second all time on the Fever's scoring list with 3,923 points and 3-pointers (558) and is fourth on the franchise's career list in assists (649).