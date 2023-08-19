Lynx hold off the Storm 78-70 behind Napheesa Collier's double-double

SEATTLE — Napheesa Collier had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Seattle Storm 78-70 on Friday night.

Collier scored 17 points in the first half and McBride added 10 to help Minnesota build a 46-39 lead. McBride’s fast-break layup extended Minnesota’s lead to 52-41 early in the third quarter. McBride also made a step-back 3-pointer to make it 67-52 with 7:18 left in the fourth.

Minnesota was called for a flagrant foul with 59.1 seconds remaining and Seattle guard Sami Whitcomb made two free throws to get to 75-68. Seattle star Jewell Loyd tried to make it a five-point possession but her contested 3-pointer didn't hit the rim.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 14 points for Minnesota (15-16).

Whitcomb finished with 23 points and five 3-pointers for Seattle (9-22). Loyd, the WNBA's scoring leader at 24.1 points per game, made just 5 of 19 shots for 15 points. Ezi Magbegor scored 10 of her 13 points in the first half.

Minnesota hosts Seattle on Sunday before playing two straight games against the Dallas Wings.