Peslarova backstops Boston comeback in PWHL debut as Fleet rally to top Frost 4-2

BOSTON — Jill Saulnier had a goal and an assist and Czech goalkeeper Klara Peslarova came into the game in the second period and stonewalled Minnesota for 40 minutes as the Boston Fleet scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-2 win over the Frost on Sunday in their only home game in the month of February.

Kendall Coyne Schofield picked up a loose puck just inside the blue line, jetted around a defender and beat Boston's starting goalkeeper Emma Söderberg near the 11-minute mark of the first period. Less than two minutes later Brooke McQuigge redirected a centering pass from Kelly Pannek with the blade of her skate to make it 2-0.

Boston opted to swap keepers to start the second period, sending Peslarova out to make her PWHL debut. A veteran of the Swedish Women's Hockey League and a five-time member of the Czech National team, the 28-year-old was eating an orange on the Boston bench when she was told she was taking over. Unfazed, she turned in 15 saves and backstopped the comeback.

Saulnier, who did not have a point through 17 games, scored at 11:09 of the second period, then evened the game at 2-2 by stealing the puck with a clean back-check in her own zone, wheeling and finding Susanna Tapani in front of the Minnesota net, where she fired a clean backhand shot off the post and past keeper Maddie Rooney less than two minutes into the third period.

Hilary Knight scored the go-ahead goal at 13:23 and after the Frost pulled Rooney for an extra attacker, Alina Müller whipped a shot into the empty net for an insurance goal and her ninth point in her last seven games.

Rooney finished with 17 saves on 20 shots. Söderberg had seven saves on nine shots before leaving.