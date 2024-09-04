Emily Engstler scores 19 points, Mystic reserves key 90-86 win over Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Emily Engstler had a career-high 19 points to lead a dominant performance by the Washington Mystics' bench in a critical 90-86 win over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Both teams started the night 9-23 and coming off losses after three straight wins had reignited their playoff hopes. They began two games behind Chicago and Atlanta in the battle for the final playoff berth. Both have seven games remaining.

Ariel Atkins added 14 points and Julie Vanloo and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11 each for the Mystics, who started the season 0-12.

Washington's bench scored 50 points to 13 for the Wings, who were down 16 with less than five minutes to go and missed three shots in the closing seconds. The Mystics missed their last nine shots.

Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points to lead Dallas, three in the first half and 11 in the final five minutes. Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard had 14 points, Satou Sabally 12 and Kalani Brown 10.

Ogunbowale had 34 points on a league record-tying nine 3-pointers on Sunday but Dallas was 4 of 18 in this one, pounding the ball inside for 48 points.

The Mystics, who never trailed after breaking a 5-5 tie on Vanloo's 3-pointer, were 9 of 16 behind the arc in the first half when they took a 51-39 lead. They finished 12 of 30.

Washington swept the season series 3-0.