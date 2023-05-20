NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance
Oklahoma 11, Hofstra 0
Missouri 5, California 1
Oklahoma 11, Missouri 0
Game 4 - Hofstra vs. California, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Clemson 17, UNC-Greensboro 2
Auburn 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 2, 5 innings
Clemson 7, Auburn 0
Cal St.-Fullerton 5, UNC-Greensboro 0
Game 5 - Auburn vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, TBA
Game 6 - Clemson vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Florida 3, Loyola Marymount 2
Stanford 1, Long Beach St. 0
Stanford 8, Florida 0
Game 4 - Loyola Marymount vs. Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Florida vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Stanford vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Duke 2, George Mason 1
Charlotte 7, Campbell 2
Duke 5, Charlotte 0
Campbell 7, George Mason 1
Game 5 - Charlotte vs. Campbell, TBA
Game 6 - Duke vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Middle Tennessee 8, Cent. Arkansas 0
Alabama 5, LIU 0
Alabama 12, Middle Tennessee 5
Cent. Arkansas 15, LIU 0
Game 5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Cent. Arkansas, TBA
Game 6 - Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1
Northwestern 2, E. Illinois 0
Northwestern 10, Kentucky 8
Miami (Ohio) 4, E. Illinois 0
Game 5 - Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio), TBA
Game 6 - Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Texas 8, Seton Hall 0
Texas A&M 2, Texas St. 1, 8 innings
Texas 2, Texas A&M 1
Game 4 - Seton Hall vs. Texas St., 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Texas A&M vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Texas vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Indiana 4, Louisville 3
Tennessee 12, N. Kentucky 0, 5 innings
Game 3 - Indiana vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Game 4 - Louisville vs. N. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Florida St. 9, Marist 0
UCF 6, South Carolina 1
Florida St. 5 UCF 1
South Carolina 2, Marist 1
Game 5 - UCF vs. South Carolina, TBA
Game 6 - Florida St. vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1
Georgia 12, NC Central 0
Georgia 8, Virginia Tech 3
Boston U. 8, NC Central 0
Game 5 - Virginia Tech vs. Boston U., TBA
Game 6 - Georgia vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4
Arkansas 11, Harvard, 5, 5 innings
Oregon 10, Arkansas 4
Game 4 - Notre Dame vs. Harvard, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Oregon vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Oklahoma St. 9, UMBC 0, 6 innings
Wichita St. 6, Nebraska 5
Oklahoma St. 6, Wichita St. 0
Game 4 - UMBC vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Wichita St. vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Oklahoma St. vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
McNeese St. 5, Minnesota 4, 13 innings
Washington 10, N. Colorado 2
Game 3 - McNeese St. vs. Washington, 5 p.m.
Game 4 - Minnesota vs. N. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Omaha 0
LSU 12, Prairie View 2, 5 innings
LSU 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 0
Omaha 3, Prairie View 0
Game 5 - Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Omaha, TBA
Game 6 - LSU vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Mississippi 3, Baylor 0
Utah 11, S. Illinois 9
Utah 7, Mississippi 1
Game 4 - Baylor vs. S. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Mississippi vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Utah vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA
Grand Canyon 3, UCLA 2
San Diego St. 7, Liberty 0
Game 3 - Grand Canyon vs. San Diego St., 5 p.m.
Game 4 - UCLA vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA
x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA