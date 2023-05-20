SportsWomen's Sports

NCAA Division I Softball Regionals Glance

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma 11, Hofstra 0

Missouri 5, California 1

Oklahoma 11, Missouri 0

Game 4 - Hofstra vs. California, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Missouri vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Oklahoma vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Clemson 17, UNC-Greensboro 2

Auburn 12, Cal St.-Fullerton 2, 5 innings

Clemson 7, Auburn 0

Cal St.-Fullerton 5, UNC-Greensboro 0

Game 5 - Auburn vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, TBA

Game 6 - Clemson vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Florida 3, Loyola Marymount 2

Stanford 1, Long Beach St. 0

Stanford 8, Florida 0

Game 4 - Loyola Marymount vs. Long Beach St., 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Florida vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Stanford vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Duke 2, George Mason 1

Charlotte 7, Campbell 2

Duke 5, Charlotte 0

Campbell 7, George Mason 1

Game 5 - Charlotte vs. Campbell, TBA

Game 6 - Duke vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Middle Tennessee 8, Cent. Arkansas 0

Alabama 5, LIU 0

Alabama 12, Middle Tennessee 5

Cent. Arkansas 15, LIU 0

Game 5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Cent. Arkansas, TBA

Game 6 - Alabama vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Kentucky 9, Miami (Ohio) 1

Northwestern 2, E. Illinois 0

Northwestern 10, Kentucky 8

Miami (Ohio) 4, E. Illinois 0

Game 5 - Kentucky vs. Miami (Ohio), TBA

Game 6 - Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Texas 8, Seton Hall 0

Texas A&M 2, Texas St. 1, 8 innings

Texas 2, Texas A&M 1

Game 4 - Seton Hall vs. Texas St., 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Texas A&M vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Texas vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Indiana 4, Louisville 3

Tennessee 12, N. Kentucky 0, 5 innings

Game 3 - Indiana vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Game 4 - Louisville vs. N. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Florida St. 9, Marist 0

UCF 6, South Carolina 1

Florida St. 5 UCF 1

South Carolina 2, Marist 1

Game 5 - UCF vs. South Carolina, TBA

Game 6 - Florida St. vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Virginia Tech 6, Boston U. 1

Georgia 12, NC Central 0

Georgia 8, Virginia Tech 3

Boston U. 8, NC Central 0

Game 5 - Virginia Tech vs. Boston U., TBA

Game 6 - Georgia vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Oregon 5, Notre Dame 4

Arkansas 11, Harvard, 5, 5 innings

Oregon 10, Arkansas 4

Game 4 - Notre Dame vs. Harvard, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Oregon vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Oklahoma St. 9, UMBC 0, 6 innings

Wichita St. 6, Nebraska 5

Oklahoma St. 6, Wichita St. 0

Game 4 - UMBC vs. Nebraska, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Wichita St. vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Oklahoma St. vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

McNeese St. 5, Minnesota 4, 13 innings

Washington 10, N. Colorado 2

Game 3 - McNeese St. vs. Washington, 5 p.m.

Game 4 - Minnesota vs. N. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Omaha 0

LSU 12, Prairie View 2, 5 innings

LSU 4, Louisiana-Lafayette 0

Omaha 3, Prairie View 0

Game 5 - Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Omaha, TBA

Game 6 - LSU vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Mississippi 3, Baylor 0

Utah 11, S. Illinois 9

Utah 7, Mississippi 1

Game 4 - Baylor vs. S. Illinois, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Mississippi vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Utah vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

Grand Canyon 3, UCLA 2

San Diego St. 7, Liberty 0

Game 3 - Grand Canyon vs. San Diego St., 5 p.m.

Game 4 - UCLA vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Game 5 - Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

Game 6 - Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBA

x-Game 7 - Game 6 opponents, TBA

