Mike Thibault takes over as coach of Belgium's national women's basketball team

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault watches as his team...

Washington Mystics head coach Mike Thibault watches as his team plays the Minnesota Lynx at a WNBA basketball game, Sept. 4, 2021, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP/Bruce Kluckhohn

By The Associated Press

Former WNBA coach Mike Thibault is taking over Belgium's national women's basketball team.

The 74-year-old Thibault will succeed Rachid Meziane, who is now the head coach of the Connecticut Sun.

“Mike Thibault is a fantastic coach and he has a profile that is completely in line with what we had in mind,” national team GM Koen Umans said. “He has proven in his career that he is a real winner and he is a coach who can give a team that extra push. He has tons of experience at the highest level and has excellent management qualities. He also fits perfectly into our current culture and structure."

Belgium, known as the Belgian Cats, lost to Australia in the bronze medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Thibault inherits a veteran squad led by Emma Meesseman, Julie Vanloo and Julie Allemand. He had been an assistant with USA Basketball, helping the team win gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.

Thibault coached in the WNBA from 2003-22 with Connecticut and Washington before stepping aside to become the Mystics GM in 2023. He parted ways with the Mystics after this past season.

First up for Thibault will be trying to qualify for next year's World Cup in Germany.

“I am honored to be the new coach of the Cats. The enormous growth of this team is recognized and respected worldwide and I was privileged to experience this up close," he said. “This is a team where the key players are at the height of their careers and I look forward to playing for the prizes in the coming years. I will do everything I can to get the most out of this special group.”

