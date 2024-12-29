SportsWomen's Sports

Maschmeyer's 34 saves carry Ottawa Charge past New York Sirens, 3-1

By The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. — Emerance Maschmeyer turned in 34 saves on 35 shots on goal and the Ottawa Charge held off the New York Sirens 3-1 on Sunday for their second win in six games.

Playing their first game in 10 days, the Charge got a first-period goal from Emily Clark and Shiann Darkangelo and Kateřina Mrázová added second-period goals to build a 3-0 lead through two periods. Ottawa has scored at least three goals in all five of its meetings with New York over two seasons.

Alex Carpenter earned a third-period assist to extend her scoring streak to nine straight games dating to last season. Sarah Fillier's goal moved her into a tie for the league lead with eight points in her first eight games after being drafted No. 1 by the Sirens.

Ottawa's defense neutralized much of New York's speed advantage and used a strong penalty kill to take a 1-0 lead after one period after Clark tipped home a wrist shot from the point by Brianne Jenner six minutes into the game. The Charge added two goals in the first seven minutes of the second period but could not capitalize on a pair of power plays late in the period.

Fillier wasted little time getting New York on the board in the third period, firing a shot past Maschmeyer 23 seconds into the period, but the keeper saved the next dozen shots, including an almost three-minute finish when the Sirens pulled goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder to gain a player advantage.

New York's Jill Saulnier was activated off long-term injured reserve following an upper body injury sustained in the opening game December 1.

