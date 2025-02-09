SportsWomen's Sports

Canada beats US 3-1 in Game 5 to win the Rivalry Series women's hockey showcase

Members of Team Canada celebrate a goal against the United...

Members of Team Canada celebrate a goal against the United States during the second period of a Rivalry Series hockey game in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Darren Calabrese

By The Associated Press

SUMMERSIDE, Prince Edward Island — Jennifer Gardiner broke a tie with 6:44 left and Canada beat the United States 3-1 on Saturday night to win the Rivalry Series women's hockey showcase for the third straight time.

Gardiner took a pass between the faceoff circles and fired a wrist shot that got past Aerin Frankel through a crowd.

Canada won the five-game series 3-2, two nights after the United States tied it with a 2-1 shootout victory in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

In Game 5 at Credit Union Place, Brianne Jenner opened the scoring for Canada at 6:48 of the second period. Kelly Pannek tied it at 3:03 of the third, and Laura Stacey iced it with empty-netter with 1:19 remaining.

Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves for Canada. Frankel stopped 40 shots.

