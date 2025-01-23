SportsWomen's Sports

Aerin Frankel stops 35 shots to help the Boston Fleet beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-1

By The Associated Press

LOWELL, Mass. — Alina Müller and Emily Brown each scored their first goal of the season in the first period, and Aerin Frankel stopped 35 shots to help the Boston Fleet beat the Toronto Sceptres 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Boston (3-2-2-4) got a regulation win for the first time since its last home game at the Tsongas Center on Dec. 17.

Müller redirected a centering pass from Hannah Brandt for a 1-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. Müller helped make it 2-0 when she spun in front of the net for a behind-the-back feed to Brown, who sent it home with 2:12 left in the first.

Müller entered with just one point in the first nine games of the season.

Shay Maloney scored 58 seconds into the third when she sent a bouncing puck through the pads of Kristen Campbell to make it 3-0. Megan Keller capped the scoring with her empty-netter with 14.2 seconds left.

Toronto (3-0-2-6) got on the board with 5:10 remaining when Kali Flanagan went wide and dished it to captain Blayre Turnbull for a backhand one-timer.

Frankel recorded her seventh career 30-save game.

