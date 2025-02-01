SportsWomen's Sports

Frankel records 1,000th career save, denies Sirens in a shootout as Boston earns a 3-2 victory

By The Associated Press

LOWELL, Mass. — Aerin Frankel denied the New York Sirens on four straight penalty shots and the Boston Fleet earned a 3-2 shootout win on Friday night.

The Boston goalkeeper made 25 saves on 27 New York shots and recorded her 1,000th career save late in the game.

Alina Müller gave Boston a 1-0 lead with a jailbreak goal with 13 seconds left in the first period and Hannah Bilka took pass from Hilary Knight and whipped a wrist shot past New York's Corinne Schroeder in the third minute of the third period to make it a 2-0.

But New York gained momentum. Sarrah Fillier fired a shot at Frankel with just under six minutes left that trickled underneath her pad and Ella Shelton swept it into the goal. With two minutes left the Sirens pulled Schroeder for a sixth attacker and Shelton one-timed a pass from Abby Roque past Frankel to even the game at 2-2. Neither team scored in the five-minute three-on-three overtime to send the game to a shootout.

And from there it was all Frankel. Müller shot first to give the Fleet the only point it would need and Knight beat Schroeder in round two, but Frankel first denied Noora Tulus, then Fillier and Jessie Eldridge. Roque tried to get to Frankel's left but could not get a shot off and the Fleet victory was sealed.

The shootout victory earned the Fleet (3-3-2-5) two points, enough to move them out of sixth place and into a tie with Ottawa for fourth with 17 points — two points behind the third-place Sirens (4-3-2-4). The teams will play four times in next seven games, including a game in Buffalo as part of the league’s Takeover Tour.

