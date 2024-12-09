Keller scores 2 third-period goals to help the Fleet beat the Sirens 4-2

BOSTON — Megan Keller scored two goals in the third period, Susanna Tapani added a goal and an assist and the Boston Fleet beat the New York Sirens 4-2 on Sunday night.

Keller picked up a loose puck and flicked a wrist-shot into the net to make it 3-2 and give Boston (1-0-0-2) the lead for good 1:07 into the third period. The 28-year-old added a long-range goal to cap the scoring with 2:01 to play.

Aerin Frankel made 25 saves for Boston.

Tapani scored 7:31 into the game, Paetyn Levis answered with her first career goal with 5:59 left in the first period and Sydney Bard's power-play goal with 43 seconds remaining gave Boston a 2-1 lead going into the second.

Abby Roque scored at 4:50 of the second period for New York to tie it at 2.

Takeaways

Sirens: New York must find some scoring pop behind Alex Carpenter and 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Sarah Fillier, who were each held in check.

Fleet: Boston, which lost to Minnesota in the PWHL Finals, was opportunistic offensively to spark what had been a sputtering unit.

Key moment

After a scrum in the corner early in the third period, the puck squirted out from a pack of players and slid to a wide-open Keller, who calmly netted the go-ahead goal for the Fleet.

Key stat

Carpenter and Fillier, who combined to score five goals with four assists in back-to-back wins to open the season for the Sirens, were goalless with an assist apiece.

Up next

Boston hosts the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 18. New York plays its home opener on Dec. 18 against the Toronto Sceptres.