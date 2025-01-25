Sarah Nurse scores late winner and the Sceptres beat the Sirens 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena

TORONTO — Sarah Nurse checked in with a late game-winner on the power play and Hannah Miller scored twice to lift the Toronto Sceptres to a 4-2 win against the New York Sirens on Saturday.

Nurse placed a shot over the glove of New York goalie Corinne Schroeder with 5:54 remaining in the third period to snap a two-game slide for the Sceptres, who rank last in the six-team Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Billed as the Battle on Bay Street, the game attracted a crowd of 19,102 at Scotiabank Arena, slightly smaller than the 19,285 at the same venue when Toronto defeated Montreal 3-0 on Feb. 16.

Toronto defender Kali Flanagan scored into an empty net, and Raygan Kirk stopped 17 shots.

Ella Shelton and Abby Roque scored for the Sirens, who were outshot 35-19. Schroeder made 31 saves

Takeaways

Sceptres: Megan Carter made her PWHL debut after the 23-year-old missed the Sceptres’ first 11 games with a lower-body ailment. She was in the penalty box for cross checking when New York tied the game 1-1 in the second period.

Sirens: Sarah Fillier was playing in her first PWHL game in Toronto. The Canadian national team forward from nearby Georgetown, Ontario, leads the league with 12 points.

New York Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder (30) makes a save under pressure from Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse (20) during the first period of a PWHL hockey game in Toronto, Saturday Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

Key moment

Schroeder made a glove-hand stop on Nurse’s one-timer from in close to keep the game tied with 6:40 remaining in the third period.

Key stat

Miller’s team-leading fifth and sixth goals pushed her into the top spot in the PWHL goal-scoring race.

Up next

The Sceptres visit the Minnesota Frost on Tuesday. New York continues its road trip against the Ottawa Charge on Monday.