SportsWomen's Sports

Ex-Oklahoma State pitcher Kilfoyl goes No. 1 overall in Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft

Oklahoma St. starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (8) throws during an...

Oklahoma St. starting pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (8) throws during an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Florida, May 30, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Brandon Wade

By The Associated Press

Former Oklahoma State pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl was the first overall pick in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League draft on Wednesday.

Kilfoyl will go to the Bandits, one of the league's four teams. As a college player last season, she was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association first-team All-American led who led the Cowgirls to the Women's College World Series. She was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year.

Former LSU pitcher Carley Hoover went to the Blaze at No. 2, former UCLA pitcher Megan Faraimo went to the Talons at No. 3 and ex-UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia went to the Volts at No. 4.

In other notable picks, former UCLA utility player Maya Brady went 19th overall to the Talons and former Oklahoma star Tiare Jennings went 20th to the Volts.

Previously, Athletes Unlimited had two seasons and crowned individual champions in both. Now, Athletes Unlimited has added a traditional team format, with the first season starting in June. The individual model, now called the AUSL All-Star Cup, will follow.

Rosters will eventually include 16 players. The remaining roster spots will be filled with incoming college talent after the upcoming season. Each team will get one free agent pick.

The AUSL will be a touring property in its first season, with games in six to eight different cities. The teams will play 24 games each. At least 30 of the games will be broadcast on ESPN's platforms. The teams will be assigned to one city when the league becomes city-based next year.

More women in sports

Caitlin Clark declines invite to a NBA All-Star 3-point shootout
NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga signs contract extension with Kansas City Current
Sisters Alyssa and Gisele Thompson sign contract extensions to stay with Angel City2m read
Caitlin Clark's foundation awards grants to 4 Iowa charities days before Hawkeyes retire her No. 221m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME