Seattle Storm sign All-Star Ezi Magbegor to one-year contract extension

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm have signed forward Ezi Magbegor to a contract extension, locking up the All-Star who currently leads the WNBA in blocks per game through the 2025 season.

Financial terms were not announced by the team on Tuesday. Magbegor is averaging 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and three blocks per game early in her fifth season with Seattle.

Magbegor, who was set to be a free agent after this season, said it was a relief to have her situation settled for at least one more year. But she said signing a one-year extension was partly because of the possibility of the salary cap going up in 2026.

“I think that's always something at the back of your mind. I feel like a one-year is a smart decision for me but also the organization as well,” Magbegor said.

Magbegor was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2019 but didn’t make her debut in the WNBA until 2020. She’s twice been named second-team all-WNBA defensive team and last year was an All-Star for the first time in her career.

“Ezi is a star in this league, a core part of this team and our championship pursuit, and we are thrilled she is staying in Seattle,” Seattle general manager Talisa Rhea said.

The 24-year-old has also been a key contributor for Australia in qualifying for the upcoming Olympics in Paris and was the tournament MVP for the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Brazil earlier this year.