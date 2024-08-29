Caitlin Clark sets WNBA rookie record for 3s as Fever beat Sun and snap 11-game skid in series

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points, Caitlin Clark had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80 on Wednesday night to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series.

It was Indiana's first win against Connecticut since July 3, 2021. The Fever (15-16) have won four of five since returning from the WNBA's Olympic break while the Sun saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Neither team led by double figures in a game where Clark set a WNBA rookie record for 3-pointers, passing Rhyne Howard’s 85 in 2022, with a triple in the first quarter. Clark added two more 3-pointers before finishing 3 of 12, giving her 88 on the season.

For Mitchell, it was her fifth consecutive game with 20-plus points, a franchise record. Her connection with Clark continues to grow.

“I think the best part about it is that our chemistry continues to get better,” Mitchell said during a postgame interview with NBATV. “I value what Caitlin brings to the table because not only does she have the pace and the space, but she can shoot the lights out and you just got to be ready when your number’s called with a person like that.”

With Indiana leading 82-80, Clark had a long 3-pointer rattle out and Connecticut called a timeout with 38.6 seconds left. Marina Mabrey worked the clock down before passing it to Alyssa Thomas, who had it stolen by Indiana's Temi Fagbenle with 24.1 remaining.

Lexie Hull, a 76% free-throw shooter, made two free throws with 19.4 seconds left to give Indiana a four-point lead. DiJonai Carrington was short on a 3-point attempt and Clark grabbed the rebound before running out the clock.

Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrates a three-point basket against the Connecticut Sun in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

Hull, in her second start of the season, had 17 points and eight rebounds for Indiana. The Fever went 13 of 30 from distance, with four 3-pointers apiece from Hull and Mitchell.

Carrington scored 19 points, Thomas had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Mabrey added 16 points off the bench for Connecticut (22-8). DeWanna Bonner had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Indiana led 51-42 at halftime behind three double-digit scorers. Mitchell scored 13 points, and Hull and Clark each had 10. The Fever shot 55% in the first half as the teams combined for 21 turnovers.

Simone Biles, fresh off winning three more Olympic gold medals in Paris, was in attendance.