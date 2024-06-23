Jewell Loyd scores 16, Skylar Diggins-Smith adds 13, 8 assists as Storm beats Sun 72-61

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd had 16 points, five assists and five rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points and eight assists and the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 72-61 on Sunday.

Nneka Ogwumike also scored 13 for the Storm, Ezi Magbegor finished with 11 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Horston scored 10 points with seven rebounds and three steals.

The Sun led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before Loyd hit two free throws to give Seattle its first lead, at 30-28, with about 2 minutes left in the half.

Connecticut reclaimed the lead when DeWanna Bonner made a layup with 4:59 to go in the third quarter but Ogwumike answered with a 3-pointer 42 seconds later that gave Seattle the lead for good. It sparked a 12-2 run that was capped when Horston scored five consecutive points.

Connecticut (13-4), which lost to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday to snap a four-game win streak and a string of 13 wins in 14 games, has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Seattle (10-6) lost 94-83 at Las Vegas on Wednesday, its second consecutive loss after winning eight of nine games. The Storm kicked off a nine-game homestand after playing five of six and seven of nine on the road.

Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Sun and Brionna Jones also scored 14 points. Tyasha Harris added 10 points.