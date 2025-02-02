Sun sending Carrington to Wings and Allen to Chicago for Sheldon, No. 8 pick, AP source says

The Connecticut Sun are finalizing two deals, one to send DiJonai Carrington to Dallas and the other to trade Rebecca Allen to Chicago, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The Sun will get Jacy Sheldon and the No. 8 pick from the Wings as well. Connecticut will also give up the No. 12 pick.

Allen, who they were acquiring from the Phoenix Mercury as part of the Alyssa Thomas trade, will go to Chicago for Lindsay Allen and the rights to Nikolina Milic.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the two deals haven’t been announced. Saturday was the first day that teams could officially sign free agents and make trades.

Carrington is coming off a career season when she averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sun. She earned the league's Most Improved Player award. The No. 20 pick in the 2021 draft is one of the best on-ball defenders in the WNBA.

Sheldon played in all 40 games last season for the Wings, including starting in 26 of them. The fifth pick in last year's draft averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 assists.

Rebecca Allen played in 18 games for Phoenix last year before hurting her hamstring that kept her out of the Olympics for Australia. The wing averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 18 starts for the Mercury.

Mist's DiJonai Carrington is introduced before the Unrivaled inaugural basketball game against the Lunar Owls, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Medley, Fla. Credit: AP/Brittany Peterson

Lindsay Allen played in all 40 games for Chicago last season, averaging 6.6 points and 3.9 assists.

The Carrington trade was first reported by the website Winsidr while the Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the Allen deal.

The Sun now have lost four starters from last season's team as Carrington, Thomas and Ty Harris were traded. Brionna Jones signed as a free agent with Atlanta. DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut's other starter last year, is an unrestricted free agent and not expected to re-sign with the Sun.