Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her

Tina Charles is going back to Connecticut.

The free agent center signed a one-year deal with the Sun on Sunday.

“Today marks an incredible moment in our team’s history as we welcome back one of the greatest players to every grace the WNBA,” remarked Sun general manager Morgan Tuck. “Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court."

Charles was drafted by the Sun with the No. 1 pick in 2010 before getting traded to New York in 2014. She was the league's MVP in 2012 and Rookie of the Year.

The 36-year-old Charles played last season with Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds. She's the league's all-time rebounding leader and is second all-time in scoring.

Charles will join Marina Mabrey and Natasha Cloud as the core of the team. The Sun lost all five starters from last season's squad through free agency or trades. Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner left to Atlanta and Indiana, respectively, via free agency. The Sun traded DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris to Dallas. Alyssa Thomas was traded to Phoenix.

Charles won three Olympic gold medals with the U.S. and the New York native also helped UConn win two national championships.

Off the court, Charles started Hopey's Heart Foundation a decade ago to help curb deaths in the U.S. for sudden cardiac arrest. The organization, named in honor of her aunt, provides grants for schools and recreation centers to purchase AED equipment and for employees to be trained how to use it.