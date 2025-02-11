Aaliyah Edwards shocks Breanna Stewart 12-0 in opening round of Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament

Aaliyah Edwards pulled off the stunner of the opening round of the Unrivaled 1-on-1 tournament beating top-seeded Breanna Stewart 12-0.

The tournament that will be played over three days featured 23 of the league's 36 players. A few had other commitments and a couple others were out with injuries.

Stewart got the ball first against Edwards and missed a contested layup. Edwards then hit a 3-pointer from the corner and a jumper from the elbow to go up 5-0. If you score you keep the basketball. Edwards then hit two layups and a 3-pointer to seal the win. Stewart, a two-time WNBA MVP, missed the three shots she took.

Edwards, who is teammates with Stewart in Unrivaled, didn't pull off the only upset of the evening as No. 7 seed Shakira Austin topped Chelsea Gray 12-2.

Other winners included Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Rhyne Howard, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Rickea Jackson,

Rae Burrell, Azura Stevens, Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington and Satou Sabally all advanced to the second round because their opponents were injured and didn't play.

Arike Ogunbowale and Jewell Loyd each had byes in the first round as top seeds. Edwards will receive a bye into the quarterfinals as the other first-round matchup in her bracket wasn't played because of injuries to Kate Martin and Marina Mabrey.

The second round and quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday with the semis and finals on Friday night. Rounds up until the finals will be single elimination with games played to 11 points or 10 minutes, whichever is reached first.

The finals will be a best-of-three series with the winning score for each game also to 11. It will be traditional scoring with baskets worth either two or three points.

Players are competing for a $350,000 prize pool, with the winner taking home $200,000. The runner-up gets $50,000. The semifinal losers each get $25,000 while the winner’s Unrivaled teammates each get $10,000.