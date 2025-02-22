Emily Clark contributes 3 points as Ottawa Charge top Montreal Victoire 3-1

OTTAWA, Ontario — Emily Clark had a two goals — including one into an empty net — and an assist, powering the Ottawa Charge to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Victoire on Saturday.

Clark now has points in five straight games.

Stephanie Markowski had the other goal for the Charge while Gwyneth Philips turned aside 15 of the 16 shots she faced for just her second win of the season.

Laura Stacey scored on the power play for the Victoire who have now lost two games in a row for the first time this season after getting shut out by Minnesota on Tuesday.

Ann-Renee Desbiens made 25 saves in her second regulation loss of the season.

Takeaways

Charge: The Charge were 0-for-2 on the power play with four shots on goal. Ottawa also lost forward Rebecca Leslie with an upper-body injury early in the third period.

Victoire: Despite scoring on one of their two power plays, Montreal was unable to generate much offense. They now have just one goal in their past two games.

Ottawa Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips (33) makes a save on Montreal Victoire's Kristin O'Neill (43) as Charge's Jincy Roese (71) defends, during second period PWHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Justin Tang

Key moment

Ottawa’s Ronja Savolainen took a boarding penalty with less than four minutes to play, but the Charge were able to kill it off, allowing just one shot on goal. Seconds later, Clark scored into the empty net to seal the victory.

Key stat

The Charge limited their opponents to just 16 shots on goal — and only nine through the first 40 minutes.

Up next

The Charge host the New York Sirens on Wednesday. The Victoire host the Toronto Sceptres on Tuesday.