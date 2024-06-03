McBride scores 25, Collier adds 24 and 14 rebounds; Lynx beat Wings 87-76

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Napheesa Collier added 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 87-76 on Sunday night.

Courtney Williams finished with 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Western Conference-leading Lynx (6-2)

Collier hit a jumper just before halftime that made it 39-38 and the Lynx led the rest of the way.

Arike Ogunbowale, who went into the game averaging a WNBA-leading 27.5 points per game, hit a jumper about a minute into the fourth quarter that cut the Dallas deficit to 61-59 but the Wings went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Minnesota ripped off a 16 consecutive points to blow the game open.

Ogunbowale scored 21 to lead the the Wings (3-4) but was just 6-of-17 shooting and committed 10 turnovers. Monique Billings added 19 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, her third double-double this season, and Maddy Siegrist added 12 points. Sevgi Uzun, a 26-year-old Turkish rookie, also scored 12 points, a season high.

The Wings were without Satou Sabally, who underwent surgery in February after she was injured while helping Germany qualify for the Olympics, and Natasha Howard, who broke her foot in a season-opening win over the Chicago Sky on May 15 and was expected to miss up to six weeks.