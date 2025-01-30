SportsWomen's Sports

Caitlin Clark and Fever will play exhibition against Brazilian National Team at Iowa

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the...

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark makes a heart gesture after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record. Credit: AP/Matthew Putney

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing the Brazilian National Team this WNBA preseason at the University of Iowa.

The Fever announced the addition to their preseason schedule Thursday. The game on May 4 will allow Clark to play as a pro with her current team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena where she starred in college on her way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA last spring.

Indiana, scheduled to open the Fever's 25th WNBA season May 17 against Chicago, also has Damiris Dantas on the roster. She played in two Olympics for the Brazilian National Team, at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games.

Iowa is retiring Clark's No. 22 on Sunday. Clark finished her college career last season as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history and is widely regarded as a transformational figure in the women’s game. The flair of her game and long-distance 3-point shots spawned a legion of fans adorned in her No. 22 jersey at games both home and away.

She then joined fellow All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston in her WNBA debut, helping the Fever reach the playoffs for the 14th time in franchise history.

