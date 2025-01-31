SportsWomen's Sports

Angel Reese and the Sky to play exhibition against Brazilian national team at LSU

Rose player Angel Reese speaks following a practice session, Thursday,...

Rose player Angel Reese speaks following a practice session, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Medley, Fla., as the new 3-on-3 women's basketball league Unrivaled tips off this weekend. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will play the Brazilian national team in a WNBA preseason game at Louisiana State University.

The Sky announced the exhibition Friday and will play May 2 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Reese, a WNBA All-Star, played two seasons for LSU and led the Tigers to their first NCAA championship in 2023.

“I’m very excited the Sky will play a preseason game at LSU,” Reese said. “It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me. LSU was instrumental in preparing me for the WNBA and I can’t wait to hit the court in front of both Tigers and Sky fans!”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said they're excited to host an WNBA game with Reese and the Sky. Reese led the Southeastern Conference in scoring and rebounds both of her seasons at LSU, becoming the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt (1989-90) to lead the league in both stats in back-to-back seasons.

“Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC," Mulkey said. "She had such a great rookie season and we can’t wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA.”

Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso will be playing against the Brazilian national team for the first time. The native of Montes Claros, Brazil, played for her country in the 2024 FIBA qualifying tournament , falling short of earning a berth at last year's Paris Olympics.

The Sky opens the WNBA regular season May 17 against the Indiana Fever.

