Zach Smith denies he abused ex-wife, blames University president

COLLEGES

Smith denies abuse, blames university prez

Fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith denies that he abused his ex-wife and blames the university president for an investigation that led to the suspension of coach Urban Meyer.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Smith, 34, also lashed out at media, contended the investigation into his behavior was botched and said he hopes Meyer was forced by the university to apologize. He also posted a picture of his two children to tell critics that “your reckless & complete disregard for human beings hurts innocent children.”

Meyer was suspended for three games after an investigation found he mishandled domestic-abuse accusations and other bad behavior from Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

SOCCER

Dempsey retires

Former U.S. national team captain and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announced his retirement, effective immediately.

In a statement issued by the Sounders, Dempsey, 35, said he believes it’s the right time to call it quits after playing soccer professionally for 15 years.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” Dempsey said. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride. I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the U.S. men’s national team.

“Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”

Dempsey is tied with Landon Donovan as the greatest U.S. goal scorer, scoring 57 international goals in 141 appearances. He captained the U.S. in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when the Americans reached the knockout stage before losing to Belgium in the round of 16.

Dempsey had a decorated career overseas in England, most notably with Fulham, before returning to MLS in 2013 with the Sounders. His return to Seattle was a major moment for MLS — an American player who had success in England made the decision to return to the league with good years still remaining on his career.

He missed the second half of the 2016 season with a heart condition that put his career in jeopardy, but he returned to Seattle the next season after being cleared by doctors. Dempsey was the MLS Comeback Player of the Year last season when he again became the leading scorer for the Sounders and reclaimed a place on the U.S. national team.

The Americans fell short in World Cup qualifying, ending Dempsey’s bid to play in a fourth World Cup.

NHL

Brodeur returns to Devils

Martin Brodeur is back with the Devils organization many hoped he’d never leave.

Brodeur rejoined the Devils as executive vice president of business development, a shift from the hockey management job he held for three years as assistant general manager of the St. Louis Blues. He returns to the franchise he led to the Stanley Cup three times and became the NHL’s all-time-leading goaltender in victories.

“It feels fantastic to be back home here in New Jersey,” Brodeur said. “This unique opportunity will allow me to build on existing relationships in the business community and take on a new challenge in my career. I’ve been able to work in all facets of the game of hockey and have had a growing interest in the business surrounding the game.”

The 46-year-old will report to team president Hugh Weber and will work on business opportunities for the Devils, Prudential Center and the community.

Brodeur spent 21 of his 22 NHL seasons with the Devils, lifting the Cup in 1995, 2000 and 2003 and winning the Vezina Trophy four times as the league’s best goalie. He signed with the Blues in December 2014 to continue his playing career and upon retirement moved into the front office, eventually becoming assistant GM to Doug Armstrong.