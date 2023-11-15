Stained-glass star cookies.

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 ounces butterscotch candies, unwrapped and ground fine in a food processor

Coarse white sanding sugar





1. Place the butter and sugar in a large bowl and beat together until fluffy with an electric mixer on medium, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Beat in flour and salt on low until dough is smooth.



2. Divide dough into 2 portions. Press each into a 5-inch disk, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 2 days.



3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line several baking sheets with parchment paper.



4. Place candies in work bowl of a food processor fitted with a metal blade and process until finely ground. Transfer candy to a small bowl.



5. Working with 1 dough disk at a time, roll dough to 1/8 inch thick on a lightly floured countertop. Turn dough often, loosening it from the countertop with a large, offset spatula to prevent sticking.



6. Use a 3-inch star-shaped cookie cutter to cut the dough, and then use a 1-inch star-shaped cookie cutter to make a star cut in the center of each cookie. Transfer cookies to prepared baking sheets. Reroll and re-cut scraps until all of the dough is used.



7. Use a very small spoon (I use my 1/4 teaspoon measure) to fill each small star cutout with candy, spreading it with your finger or the back of the spoon to fill, but not overfill, cavity. Sprinkle cookies with sanding sugar.



8. Bake cookies until golden around the edges, about 8 minutes. Let cool completely on baking sheets. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, between sheets of parchment to protect decoration, for up to 3 days.

Makes about 40 (31/2-inch) cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.