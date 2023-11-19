Thanksgiving leftover recipe: Egg casserole

In my household, Thanksgiving cooking does not stop on Thursday night. All those grown children who have stayed with me need to be fed on Friday morning, too. As much as I love Thanksgiving, I treasure that Friday morning “brunch” when my sleepy, mopheaded, all-grown-up kids shuffle downstairs in their slippers and bare feet, looking for coffee and something good to eat.

That’s the time for The Morning After Casserole. It takes close to no effort, which is a good thing, because by then I am finished with cooking and cleaning up, and I just want to hang out with these fascinating kids of mine. So I roughly chop up vegetables left from last night’s feast and combine them with a couple of cups of stuffing. Then it's simply a matter of mixing up eggs, mustard, and cheese, and popping the whole thing in the oven. Inevitably, while the casserole bakes, one or two of the more energetic kids hunts down bagels and we are ready to feast again.

Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

12 large eggs

2 cups milk

2 cups grated sharp Cheddar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3 cups chopped cooked vegetables

2 cups stuffing

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the inside of a 9 x 13 baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Whisk the eggs lightly; add the milk, Cheddar and mustard and stir until well combines.

3. Place the vegetables and stuffing in the baking dish; add the egg mixture and stir thoroughly.

4. Bake 40 minutes, until the egg is set. (Take the temperature with an instant-read thermometer: it should be at 160-165 degrees in the center). Sprinkle with the remaining ½ cup cheese, bake about 2 minutes until the top cheese is melted.